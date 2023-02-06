Number of trips to Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Aghdam revealed

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Ministry revealed that a total of 506 trips have been carried out to Shusha and Aghdam since the launch of such trips back in January 2022, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, a total of 21,015 people traveled to the mentioned areas last year, out of whom 17,021 people visited Shusha. Of these, 11,905 people took the Baku-Shusha-Baku trip, and 5,116 people took the Ahmadbayli-Shusha-Ahmadbayli trip. Besides, a total of 3,994 passengers traveled to Agdam throughout the year. Of these, 2,013 people took the Baku-Aghdam-Baku trip, and 1,981 people took the Barda-Aghdam-Barda trip.

Azerbaijan launched regular bus trips on January 24, 2022.

The movement of passenger buses through the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is being accompanied by police. Passengers must return back on the day of departure. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has conducted mine safety training for drivers.

Those wishing to travel to the liberated territories can purchase tickets electronically. For this purpose, the portal yolumuzqarabaga.az has been created.