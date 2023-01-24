TODAY.AZ / Society

Police confiscate AK-74 rifle from Aghjabadi resident

24 January 2023 [13:46] - TODAY.AZ
By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

As a result of search operations carried out by officers of the Aghjabadi District Police Department, a rifle was discovered from a resident of the district, Azernews reports per the Interior Ministry.

A district resident, Huseyn Ahmadov, suspected of illegally storing weapons and ammunition, was detained by police. During the search conducted at his residence, one AK-74 rifle, additionally, one box, and four cartridges belonging to the weapon, were found and seized.

Furthermore, hunting rifles were found and confiscated from the residents of the district due to the lack of relevant documents.

The Aghjabadi police are investigating the case.

