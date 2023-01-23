Buta Airways to open new Baku-Volgograd route

The low-cost airline Buta Airways, a part of AZAL CJSC, opens a new destination in its route network from Baku to Volgograd as part of the development of the flight program.

Flights are scheduled three times a week from March 16. Flights will be operated weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Baku, and on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from Volgograd.

Tickets are available at www.butaairways.az (“Budget”, “Standard” and “Super” fares), as well as at the accredited agencies of the carrier (only “Super” fare). You can also purchase tickets via Buta Airways mobile app.

Passengers who are permitted to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted for carriage on these flights.