Azerbaijan discloses number of vaccinated citizens

A total of 474 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 215 citizens, the second dose – 98 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 131 citizens. As many as 30 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,939,457 vaccine doses were administered, 5,400,834 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,876,581 people – the second dose, 3,396,980 people – the third dose, and the next doses.



Besides, 265,062 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.