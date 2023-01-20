Baku Executive Power talks expected repair of Alley of Martyrs

The Alley of Martyrs in Baku is expected to be repaired in the future, Head of the Baku City Executive Power Eldar Azizov told reporters.

"The structures of the city authorities are constantly involved in the work on the Alley of Martyrs. There have passed 33 years, and repairs are planned here in the future. A new composition was presented today. We always keep the alley under control," Azizov explained.

The Alley of Martyrs is a cemetery and memorial dedicated to those killed by the Soviet Army in January 1990.