Azerbaijan discloses number of vaccinated citizens

A total of 352 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 152 citizens, the second dose – 56 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 144 citizens. As many as 35 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,938,983 vaccine doses were administered, 5,400,619 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,876,483 people – the second dose, 3,396,849 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,032 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.