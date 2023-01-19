Country registers 46 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan registered 46 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports per Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Some 79 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 827,571 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 817,080 patients have recovered, and 10,064 people have died. Currently, 427 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 2,114 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 7,466,384 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.