Construction of Fuzuli-Hadrut highway well underway [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

The construction of the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway in Azerbaijan’s liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions is well underway, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency for Automobile Roads.

The Fuzuli-Hadrut highway passes through Fuzuli and Khojavand districts and will be crucial to the socioeconomic development of the liberated territories.

The agency states that the highway is 12 km long with the Victory Road (Fuzuli-Shusha road) being the starting point of the first technical category highway, which connects to the recently constructed Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut road.

The road expansion, profiling, and the building of a new roadbed using specialized machinery have all been completed. Additionally, seven backup crossings have been built, along with the laying of 15 water pipes of various diameters.

Besides, a one-span road bridge on 6.7 km of the road passing through the Garghabazari area has been built. The road bridge has a length of 18 meters and a width of 21 meters.

The construction of the highway, which is being carried out by the Azerbaijan State Agency for Automobile Roads under the Construction Norms and Rules, is planned to be completed in 2023.