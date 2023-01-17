Drugs, five rifles seized from Shamaxi residents

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Officers of the Shamaxi District Police Department conducted operations against people involved in the distribution of illegal firearms and drugs in the district, Azernews reports.

Babak Nuriyev, a Baku resident, suspected of peddling a variety of drugs, and previously convicted on several occasions, was detained during the first operation, the press service of the Shaki regional group of the Interior Ministry reports.

Approximately, half a kilogram of dried marijuana, over 400 grams of opium, and 167 grams of heroin were discovered and seized on him. Orkhan Abushov, Tajaddin and Rashid Mustafayevs were all detained as a result of additional police operations. During the search, heroin was taken from Orkhan Abushov, marijuana from Tajaddin Mustafayev, and opium from Rashid Mustafayev were discovered and turned over to the investigation as evidence.

Criminal cases have been initiated into the case by the district police department's investigation directorate; investigative and operational measures are ongoing.

In another operation by the officers of the department to detect and seize illegally stored firearms and ammunition, five hunting rifles were taken from district residents - Radil Orujov, Safar Gaydarov, Ramin Garayev, Ismat Zeynalli, and Alvan Jabrayilov. Protocols were drawn up and submitted to the district court for consideration under the relevant articles of the Administrative Offenses Code.