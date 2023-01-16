Azerbaijan confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected two new COVID-19 cases, 11 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,379 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,872 of them have recovered, and 10,050 people have died. Currently, 457 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 676 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,458,556 tests have been conducted so far.

No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours.

Totally, up until now, 13,937,797 vaccine doses were administered, 5,400,097 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,876,296 people – the second dose, 3,396,463 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,941 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.