Azerbaijan confirms 93 more COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 93 new COVID-19 cases, 119 patients have recovered, and five patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,228 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,647 of them have recovered, and 10,042 people have died. Currently, 539 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,633 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,453,564 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 430 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 285 citizens, the second dose – 39 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 93 citizens. As many as 23 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,936,891 vaccine doses were administered, 5,399,674 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,876,113 people – the second dose, 3,396,212 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,892 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.