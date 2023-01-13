Azerbaijan detains two border transgressors

By Azernews Fatima Hasanova

Two border transgressors, who violated the Azerbaijani-Georgian border, have been detained, Azernews reports via the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

On January 11, at 2255 (GMT+4), a border patrol detained two people attempting to cross the state border from Georgia at the Shamkir border detachment post of the Azerbaijani State Border Service in the village of Sadigli of Agstafa District.

During the investigation, it was established that the detainees are Azerbaijani citizens - Magsad Abdullayev, Aghstafa District, and Ismayil Darvish, Yevlakh District.

The investigation is underway.