Zig Ship Repairs and Construction Yard overhauls 33 ships

A total of 33 ships have been repaired at the Zig Ship Repairs and Construction Yard of the Azerbaijani Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) in 2022, Azernews reports.

According to the company, 13 vessels passed major repairs, 12 – dock repairs, and eight – routine repairs. Of these, 26 belong to ASCO, 5 to the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet, and 2 to external agencies.

The repair process was carried out in accordance with the requirements of the international convention with the participation of ASCO's highly qualified specialists.

The Zig Ship Repairs and Construction Yard provides the maintenance and repair of vessels, including installation and dismounting of vessel systems and facilities, electrical and radio navigation equipment, engines and devices, cleaning and painting work, etc. Besides, the plant has been building small water-capacity vessels after passing the appropriate certification in 2017.