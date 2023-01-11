Azerbaijan's Land Transport Agency denies postponing regular bus trips to liberated lands

By Trend

Regular bus trips to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan are carried out according to the schedule, the Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the agency, information spread by social media that regular bus trips to the liberated territories were postponed due to weather conditions, isn’t true.

Earlier the agency suspended bus trips to Gabala, Ismayilli, Oghuz, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, and Gadabay due to adverse weather conditions, but these trips have already been resumed.