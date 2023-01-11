Two Azerbaijani citizens detained on border with Iran

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Two Azerbaijani citizens attempting to violate the state border in the direction of Iran were detained at 0450 (GMT+4) on January 11, Azernews reports via Azerbaijan's State Border Service.

The transgressors were detained on the service territory of the post of the Horadiz border detachment, located near Boyuk Fuzuli District's Bahmanli village.

During the investigation, it was determined that the detainees are Elmaddin Jafarov and Seyfal Suleymanov of Barda District.

Furthermore, during the initial interrogation, the detainees admitted that they intended to cross the state border in order to smuggle drugs from Iran.

Operational and investigative activities are underway.