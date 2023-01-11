Interdepartmental electronic documentation to be introduced in Nakhchivan

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

The interdepartmental electronic documentation system will be integrated with state agencies in Nakhchivan under the supervision of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, Azernews reports.

In this regard, from January 5 to January 7, 2023, the service personnel visited Nakhchivan. They evaluated the infrastructure for the implementation of the interdepartmental electronic documentation and electronic signature system at the state agencies of Nakhchivan and became familiar with the current state of the information security system of electronic document management used in government agencies.

Additionally, a seminar was held on security, system integration, and safe operation of the service's solutions in addition to informing the software engineers of Nakhchivan's Ministry of Communications and New Technologies about the solutions of the aforementioned system.

Some 145 state agencies are currently linked to the system. Last year, government agencies sent 25,619 documents and accepted 25,606 documents through this system.