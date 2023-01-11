Azerbaijan improves its position in World Passport Index

By Azernews

Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has improved its position in the World Passport Index, Azernews reports.

Recently, UK’s Henley & Partners has published a new World Passport Index ranking, according to which Azerbaijan ranked 76th. To note, in 2022 rating Azerbaijan ranked 78th.

Azerbaijani citizens can visit 70 countries without a visa.

The list of the countries that citizens of Azerbaijan can visit without a visa or with a visa on arrival: Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, Turkiye, Ukraine, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Syria, Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Timor-Leste, Uzbekistan, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, Gambia, Togo, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Jamaica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Japan ranked first, with its citizens being able to travel to 193 destinations visa-free or with a visa on arrival. Singapore and South Korea ranked second with the ability to visit 192 destinations visa-free or with a visa on arrival.

The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. It started in 2006 as Henley and Partners Visa Restrictions Index and was modified and renamed in January 2018. The site proves a ranking for 199 passports in the world according to the number of countries their holders can travel to visa-free. The number of countries that a specific passport can access becomes its visa-free score. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association.