Baku International Sea Trade Port continues operating normally despite snowy weather

By Trend

Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku) continues to operate normally despite heavy snow, Spokesperson for the Port of Baku Elmar Habibli told Trend.

"In general, the bad weather observed in Baku hasn’t affected the work of our port. However, due to strong winds, some work performed at high altitude was suspended. Measures were taken to ensure the safety of port workers," Habibli said.

It has been snowing in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula since last night. The air temperature in the capital and on the peninsula will be up to 2 °C at night and around 0 °C during the day. Unstable weather conditions in the capital will last until January 12.