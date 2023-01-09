Azerbaijan confirms 105 more COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 105 new COVID-19 cases, 22 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,908 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,404 of them have recovered, and 10,020 people have died. Currently, 484 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,472 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,443,931 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 431 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 243 citizens, the second dose – 47 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 115 citizens. As many as 26 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,935,174 vaccine doses were administered, 5,398,628 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,946 people – the second dose, 3,395,811 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,789 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.