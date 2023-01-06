Border transgressor wounded on Azerbaijani-Iranian border

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli





Azerbaijani border guards have wounded a border transgressor on the state border with Iran, Azernews reports, citing the State Border Service.

The State Border Service prevented drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan as part of measures to ensure reliable protection of the state border, and fight against drug trafficking.

At 0953 on January 5, border guards on the territory of the border outpost service near the border noticed two unknown individuals moving from Iran in the direction of Azerbaijan in the service area of ??the border post near Birinci Shahseven village of Beylagan District.

The border transgressors disobeyed the border guards' stop command and warning shots and managed to escape to the territory of Iran.

As a result of the search measures carried out in the area with the help of an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft (UAV), two packages of marijuana weighing over 21 kg each were found and seized.

In the same vein, border guards noticed an unknown individual violating the state border from Iran to Azerbaijan in the service area near the village of Birinci Mahmudlu, Fizuli District at 2020 hours on the same day.

Ignoring the border guard's “Stop" command and warning fire in the air, the border violator tried to hide.

The border detachment, acting in accordance with the instructions, opened fire and wounded an intruder in the leg. After the border guards rendered first aid to the detainee, they were hospitalized in the Central Regional Hospital of Fuzuli District.

As a result of the search measures carried out in the area, another violator was detained, hiding in the woods. During the inspection, 6.4 kg of drug-like substances "marijuana", 1,000 "hapaprel" tablets with a psychotropic composition, small packages of methamphetamine, and a knife were found in the package.

The investigation revealed that the detainees are residents of the Iranian city of Parsabad.

Further, at 0015 on January 6, as a result of the activities carried out on the territory of the border outpost service, located near Beylagan District’s Imamverdili village, Baku city resident Hasanova Solmaz, 1992, was detained.

During the inspection, a bundle with a total weight of 15.1 kg of narcotic drugs (14.5 kg of "marijuana", 600 grams of "opium", 1,300 ml of liquid "Methadone M-40", 1,560 psychotropic tablets, and 10 Sinarolak eye drops) was seized from her.

Operational-investigative measures are underway into the case.