Silk Way West Airlines and Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society host joint humanitarian charity event "Winter Miracle 2022"

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, with the support of Silk Way West Airlines Company, held a humanitarian charity event as a part of the "Winter Miracle 2022" project dedicated to the New Year. The charity event was held in Khirdalan, Sumgait, Agsu, and Ismayilli from 29 to 31 December 2022. The project was completed with the delivery of more than 4 tons of humanitarian food product aid to 674 individuals from 204 families. It is worthwhile noting that the aid was sent in boxes of various food weighing more than 20 kg for each family with 3-5 members.

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society with a glorious history of more than a century is the biggest humanitarian organization functioning in the Republic whose role is identified by state law. AzRCS bring assistance without any discrimination based on nationality, gender, race, religious beliefs, class, or political opinions.

Founded in 2012 in Baku, at the heart of the Silk Way, Silk Way West Airlines is based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The airline operates hundreds of monthly flights across different countries via its fleet of 12 dedicated Boeing 747-8F and Boeing 747-400F freighter aircraft. On April 28, 2021, Silk Way West Airlines signed a strategic fleet expansion agreement with Boeing for five state-of-the-art 777 Freighters. Later on November 10, 2021, the company signed a purchase agreement for two state-of-the-art 777-8 Freighters. On June 28, 2022, Silk Way West Airlines signed an agreement with Airbus for the purchase of two A350F Freighters.

The airline's annual cargo turnover exceeds 500,000 tons, while its growing route network covers over 40 destinations across America, Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Asia, and the Americas.

The AzRCS prioritizes its digital transformation and launched the development of the digital donation management system which has been named “YARDIM.ET”. Within the “YARDIM.ET” digital platform, your donations are received and processed through platforms such as HÖP, ASANPay, SMS, MilliÖn, eManat, hesab.az, ePul, bank cards, and others. The donations received will be mobilized to provide appropriate humanitarian services to people in need and for not-for-profit purposes only.

Companies and organizations implementing corporate social responsibility, as well as sole proprietors and philanthropists, interested in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society may apply at the following address: [email protected].az

