MoD: Moral-psychological state of servicemen in Kalbajar District at high level

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the Main Department of Logistics Lt Gen Nizam Osmanov, and Commander of the Land Forces Lt-Gen Anvar Afandiyev have inspected the accommodation points recently built in the territory of the Kalbajar District and met with servicemen serving in combat positions, in accordance with the instructions of the country's defense minister, Azernews reports.

It was noted that construction work was carried out with high professionalism and all the necessary conditions were created at the accommodation points to organize the troops’ service at a high level. There are headquarters, canteens fully provided with the necessary kitchen equipment, medical points, soldier barracks, bath and laundry complexes, warehouses for various purposes, a storage park for combat and auto vehicles, as well as other infrastructure facilities.

Moreover, accommodation points are provided with electricity, water pipelines, communication lines, a centralized heating system, as well as generators and solar panels for an uninterrupted power supply.

Further, after familiarization with the living conditions of the military personnel, their combat readiness was checked.

In this regard, the servicemen using special equipment and tanks that provide movement in areas with harsh climatic conditions and difficult terrain successfully fulfilled the assigned tasks.

Afterward, the deputy defense ministers visited several combat positions stationed in Kalbajar and inquired about the service and combat activities of servicemen.

"It was reported that the combat spirit and moral-psychological training of the military personnel serving in the liberated territories are at a high level," the ministry reported.

Having met with servicemen, the deputy defense ministers highly appreciated their combat training and conveyed to the military personnel congratulations of the defense minister on the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, as well as presented holiday gifts.