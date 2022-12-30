Gobustan Reserve announces its work schedule for holidays

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Gobustan State Historical Reserve has announced its work schedule for holidays, Azernews reports.

The reserve will receive visitors on December 31 from 1000 to 1400 local hours. However, the historical site will be closed on January 1 and re-opened on January 2.

The Gobustan State Historical Reserve, which dates back to the 8th millennium BC, never ceases to amaze visitors with 600,000 petroglyphs.

Gobustan rock carvings were discovered in 1939 at Jingirdag mountain and Yazili Tepe.

The rock engravings depict primitive men, animals, battle pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, and pictures of the sun and stars.

These unique petroglyphs were recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2007.