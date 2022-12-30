Azerbaijan confirms 84 more COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 84 new COVID-19 cases, 82 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,249 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,723 of them have recovered, and 10,008 people have died. Currently, 518 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,909 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,427,596 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 427 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 211 citizens, the second dose – 55 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 140 citizens. As many as 21 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,931,112 vaccine doses were administered, 5,395,874 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,557 people – the second dose, 3,395,085 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,596 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.