Azerbaijan's go-to-destination: Nohur Lake to escape from urban hustle & bustle

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Virgin nature with all its beauty is the best way to eliminate stress and escape from the urban hustle and bustle of everyday worries and hard work in order to breathe in the fresh air and feel the serenity and complete delight.

The winter holidays are the perfect time for such outings and one of the go-to destinations that Azerbaijanis should consider is Gabala’s Nohur Lake.

The lake is located in the foothills of the Greater Caucasus, 3 km off Gabala, within a 3-hour drive from Baku. Gabala District is a tourist favorite for its alluring nature in any season. Winter is specifically charming with white-covered forests.

The lake is enchanting in its unique beauty, surrounded by mountains, wooded hills, and spinney reed. The peculiarity of this reservoir is that although it is located high in the mountains, it is easily accessible: one can get there by car and stay in one of the recreation centers. Although swimming is prohibited, boats with rowers ply the lake, and anyone can ride from one shore to another. However, fishing is allowed at the lake, which is a very popular leisure activity among locals.

Nohur is a manmade lake created after WWII to supply surrounding villages with water. The reservoir is famous for its pure water and magnificent views. The tourist infrastructure is well-developed in the vicinity of Nohur-Gol.

Additionally, the Nohurgishlag reservoir greatly contributes to the development of aquaculture and rowing. In winter, the thickness of the ice cover on the surface of the lake can reach 40-50 cm. The lake is gradually covered by thick ice, starting at the end of December, and reset ice cover occurs somewhere in late March. But every year, the lake freezing occurs at different times depending on the vagaries of the weather.