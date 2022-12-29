MoD holds annual year wrap-up session

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry held sessions on the results of 2022 at the ministry’s main personnel department, Azernews reports.

The sessions were held in accordance with the training plan approved by Defense Minister Col Gen Zakir Hasanov.

During the event, the speakers presented reports on manning the troops with professional personnel, moral-psychological training of servicemen, and achievements gained in other areas as a result of reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army.

Further, relevant high-ranking officers received tasks assigned by the Defense Minister to the military personnel for the upcoming year.

At the end of the sessions, the servicemen who distinguished themselves in military service according to the results of the current year were awarded.