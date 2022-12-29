Azerbaijan confirms 90 more COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 90 new COVID-19 cases, 131 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,165 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,641 of them have recovered, and 10,008 people have died. Currently, 516 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,082 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,425,687 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 429 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 28.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 201 citizens, the second dose – 38 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 168 citizens. As many as 22 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,930,685 vaccine doses were administered, 5,395,663 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,502 people – the second dose, 3,394,945 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,575 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.