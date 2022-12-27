Azerbaijan confirms 95 more COVID-19 cases, 102 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 95 new COVID-19 cases, 102 patients have recovered, and 2 have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,075 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,510 of them have recovered, and 10,008 people have died. Currently, 557 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,438 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,423,605 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 365 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 27.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 158 citizens, the second dose – 79 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 110 citizens. As many as 18 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,930,256 vaccine doses were administered, 5,395,462 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,464 people – the second dose, 3,394,416 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264 553 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.