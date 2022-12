By Trend





The Boeing 737-MAX made an emergency landing at Baku airport, Trend reports referring to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Due to heavy fog at Tbilisi airport, the captain of FlyDubai Dubai-Tbilisi flight FZ-8637 decided to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The Boeing 737-MAX plane landed at Baku airport at 12:03 (GMT+4).