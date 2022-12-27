Azerbaijan continues reforestation activities

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Over 45,000 different types of trees were planted and over 600 kg of seeds were sown during the reforestation activities on forest land over the past week, Jabbar Garibov of the Forestry Development Service said.

"Regional forestry employees continue reforestation activities in all districts of the country, plant seedlings of various types of trees, which are grown on the forest land in accordance with the climatic conditions of each region," he noted.

Earlier, Garibov stated that tree planting events are held daily in the area of Friendship Forest Complex, which was established in Jabrayil District, and in the areas liberated from the occupation.