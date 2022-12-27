Turkiye's Baykar Makina sets up office in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry has registered the Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan LLC, Azernes report.

The company's authorized capital is AZN1.7 million ($1m) and it is chaired by Huseyn Topuz.

The company is registered at the following address: Ahmed Rajabli Str., Narimanov District, Baku.

Baykar Makina is a Turkish aircraft manufacturing company, founded in 1984, by entrepreneur Ozdemir Bayraktar.

The military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye first emerged in 1992 with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum on the alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defense cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

In an interview with Turkiye's Anadolu Agency on September 27, President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.