Azerbaijan confirms 15 more COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 15 new COVID-19 cases, 14 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,980 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,409 of them have recovered, and 10,006 people have died. Currently, 565 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 743 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,421,167 tests have been conducted so far.

No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours.

Totally, up until now, 13,929,891 vaccine doses were administered, 5,395,304 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,385 people – the second dose, 3,394,667 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,535 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.