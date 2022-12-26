TurkicWorld platform's significance cannot be overstated – Turkish Albayrak Group

By Trend

The TurkicWorld media platform is a highly valuable source, Director of Logistics at the Turkish Albayrak Group in Azerbaijan Harun Oncu said at the ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Agreement between the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology and TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

"Every person is supposed to set its own spiritual goals. The proper study of theology would help conveying it correctly to society. So that ignorant people wouldn't be able to mislead the community," Oncu said.

He emphasized that the media plays a crucial role in effective communication of beliefs to society.

"In this regard, I believe the document signed today is very important for Turkic countries and peoples," Oncu added.