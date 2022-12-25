Another Airbus 380 to arrive in Baku for passengers of Singapore-London flight

By Trend

Another Airbus 380 of Qantas Airways, a plane of which had made an emergency landing at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, arrived for the passengers of the Singapore-London flight, Trend reports citing the Airport.

The passengers will fly from Baku to the destination on this aircraft early this morning.

Meanwhile, on December 23, the captain of the A380 two-deck airliner requested landing at the Baku airport from the airspace over the territory of Georgia.

The cause for the emergency landing was the triggered smoke sensor in the cargo compartment of the aircraft.

Baku airport is one of the few in the world equipped with the necessary equipment for maintenance this type of aircraft and a runway that is ready to receive such a large airliner.

Notably, this is not the first time A380 crews have requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

