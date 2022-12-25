Azerbaijan,Turkiye to create joint tourism route

By Azernews

Azerbaijan and Turkiye are planning to create a joint tourism route, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the two countries are planning to cooperate in mountain-ski tourism, gastronomy tourism, and non-traditional tourism products.

Deputy Chairperson of the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova told local media that Azerbaijan and Turkiye are now discussing prospects of cooperation within various tourism events, work to be done to increase mutual tourist arrivals, and other pertaining issues.

Within the second meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkiye Joint Tourism Commission, the sides touched upon standardization and certification in the tourism industry, the creation of tourism and recreation zones, and investment projects in liberated territories

Azada Huseynova informed the meeting about the number of arrivals and departures and the work done on the action plan.

She noted that 283,493 Turkish citizens visited Azerbaijan from January to November. This figure represents a 60 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The deputy chairperson stressed the importance of preparing a Joint Action Program for the next period and said that expanding cooperation opportunities between associations specialized in tourism in this program will contribute to the tourism relations between the two countries.

Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Nadir Alpaslan praised the successful cooperation between the two countries. He emphasized that there are great opportunities for developing relations in tourism.

In his speech, he also drew attention to the importance of the exchange of experiences, mutual activities, and joint propaganda work in this direction.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the organization of a dual diploma program between Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University and Turkiye's Sakarya University and Eskisehir Osmangazi University, joint presentations on international platforms, as well as training programs