Azerbaijan restoring hydrometeorological observation, ecomonitoring network in Karabakh

The network of hydrometeorological observation and ecomonitoring destroyed during Armenian occupation is being restored in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said on December 24, Trend reports.

Babayev made the remark at the conference "Great Return: Triumph of Ilham Aliyev's Policy" dedicated to the "1st State Program of the Great Return" to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), in Baku.

