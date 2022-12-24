Azerbaijan confirms 84 more COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 84 new COVID-19 cases, 78 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,821 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,219 of them have recovered, and 10,002 people have died. Currently, 600 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,506 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,416,537 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 263 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 23.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 89 citizens, the second dose – 39 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 108 citizens. As many as 27 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,929,246 vaccine doses were administered, 5,395,089 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,247 people – the second dose, 3,394,416 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,494 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19