Azerbaijan to complete construction of first toll road by end of year

The major work on the first toll road in Azerbaijan will be completed by the end of the year, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani State Agency for Automobile Roads Anar Najafli said.

The lion's share of the work on the road has been completed, as well as asphalting of the bigger part, he said, adding that the construction of entry and exit points has already been completed and payment terminals and turnstiles have been installed.

"The major part of the work will be completed by the end of the year. Certain works will be completed in the first half of next year," he added.

The Baku-Guba-Russian border highway under construction will become the first toll expressway in the country.

To recap, the agency has designed and built 15 roads totaling 1,516.3 kilometers in territories liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020.