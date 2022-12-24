Most of reconstructed section of Baku-Guba-Russian border road put into operation

By Trend

The State Automobile Roads Agency of Azerbaijan has completed most of the reconstruction work on the deformed section of the Baku-Guba-state border with Russia road in the direction of Guba-Baku road in accordance with the instruction of the head of state. The reconstructed site was put into operation today, The State Automobile Roads Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Chairman of the Board of the State Automobile Roads Agency of Azerbaijan Saleh Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the Board Avaz Gojayev, Head of the Agency's Office Ilgar Ahmadov, and other officials have attended the commissioning ceremony.

On the eve of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, large-scale work was carried out in a short time to ensure the safe use of this road. In accordance with the "Building Norms and Rules", a new asphalt concrete pavement of the required thickness was laid. Road signs, information boards, signal poles were installed on the site ready for operation. For high-quality and short-term completion of large-scale reconstruction works on time, the required amount of manpower and equipment was attracted to the territory.

Currently, reconstruction work is ongoing on the remaining small section of the road, which is planned to be fully completed in the coming days.

As a result of these reconstruction works, the problems that impede the unimpeded and safe movement of vehicles on the specified section of the Baku-Guba-State Border with the Russian Federation highway have been completely eliminated.

