Altay Hasanov: Mehriban Aliyeva's election as AGF President paved way for federation's successful development

By Trend

Today marks the 20th anniversary since the establishment of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), AGF Vice-President Altay Hasanov told reporters at the end of the event marking the 20th anniversary of the Federation's reorganization, on December 23, Trend reports.

Hasanov noted that the election of Mehriban Aliyeva as President of the Federation in 2022 paved the way for the successful development of the AGF.

"Over the years, Azerbaijani athletes have taken part in five Olympic Games, won awards at major tournaments. The Federation has trained a big number of coaches and judges at the international level, in recent years," Hasanov added.

He noted that the Federation managed to establish its departments in 29 districts of Azerbaijan.

"Of course, we faced difficulties, but managed to successfully deal with them as well. Our federation is a big family and this family is led by Mehriban Aliyeva. I'm confident in further success of this organization in the next 20 years. Azerbaijan is improving and the Federation will yield greater results as well," Hasanov added.

The commemorative event devoted to the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was held today in Baku. A video dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Federation's reorganization was shown during the event, attended by officials. The book on the "20-year development", telling the story of the successful development of AFG was presented at the event. Later, participants made congratulations on the AGF's anniversary