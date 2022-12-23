Azerbaijan extends COVID-19 special quarantine mode

TODAY.AZ / Society

The special quarantine mode imposed in Azerbaijan to fight the spread of COVID-19 has been extended until 0600 (GMT +4) on March 1, 2023.

The special quarantine mode has been extended following the Cabinet of Ministers' decision to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its possible consequences.

The special quarantine mode has previously been set till January 1, 2023.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

