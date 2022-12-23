Karabakh to turn into major tourism destination

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Infrastructural activities in the liberated territories continue at a great pace. Currently, both luxury and mid-level hotels are being built in Shusha and Aghdam.

In her statement, Chief Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association Gunay Saglam stressed that these lands enjoy great tourism potential and called entrepreneurs to build high-quality hotels that fit the geographical environment, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

"We have started promotion on all international platforms. With its natural beauty and recreational areas, Karabakh will undoubtedly turn into the most magnificent tourist destination. As for now, we are working on service improvement and other directions," said the chief executive director.

One of the sectors most affected by the pandemic is tourism. It goes without saying that the world's political and economic issues also affect tourism development.

"Hotels are putting major efforts to recover from economic damage. If this trend continues, we can expect big progress next year. High-quality hotels have opened in the current year, and work was done on star classification. The number of 3-star hotels in our country is already on the rise. In the future, more hotels are expected to pass the star classification," said Gunay Saglam.

The Chief Executive Director also touched upon the development of the first hotel business in Azerbaijan, which coincides with the years 2011-2013.

"After the pandemic, there is still a great revival in this sector. In the next year, six international brand hotels are expected to open in Azerbaijan, which will lead to the creation of new jobs," she added.

New hotels will play a big role in attracting foreign tourists to Azerbaijan.

The development of tourism is observed not only in the capital but also in other parts of the country.

"New hotels have opened in the regions and the number of guest houses has increased. After the pandemic, there is a greater flow of domestic tourists to the regions, which is due to the closure of land borders," said Gunay Saglam.

She emphasized that tourism flow to the districts stimulates the development of the hotel business there, adding that more work needs to be done in terms of the quality of hotels.

Gunay Saglam also defined measures to increase Azerbaijan's tourism potential.

The chief executive director drew attention to the personnel training, research, opening of the hotels in the target area as well as raising of quality and service standards for all tourism-related entrepreneurs.

She called on everyone, not only hotels and tourism companies, to contribute to tourism development.

From the airport, i.e. from the entrance to the country, the tourist is getting an idea about that country. This means that every citizen has a responsibility. From the vehicle, guide, hotel reception, restaurant waiter, and shop assistant, everyone represents the country and makes an impression on the visiting guest," said Gunay Saglam.

In conclusion, the Chief Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association stressed the importance of infrastructure in districts.