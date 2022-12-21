Azerbaijan confirms 107 new COVID-19 cases, 65 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 107 new COVID-19 cases, and 65 patients have recovered, Trend reports on December 20 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,527 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,944 of them have recovered, and 9,997 people have died. Currently, 586 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,253 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,410,224 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 315 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 20.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 94 citizens, the second dose – 51 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 135 citizens. As many as 35 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,928,176 vaccine doses were administered, 5,394,709 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,048 people – the second dose, 3,393,996 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,423 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.