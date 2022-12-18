Azerbaijan confirms 106 more COVID-19 cases, 52 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 106 new COVID-19 cases, 52 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports on December 17 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,337 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,801 of them have recovered, and 9,993 people have died. Currently, 543 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,184 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,405,485 tests have been conducted so far.