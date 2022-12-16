Azerbaijan confirms 81 more COVID-19 cases, 54 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 81 new COVID-19 cases, 54 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,231 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,749 of them have recovered, and 9,989 people have died. Currently, 493 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,475 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,403,301 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 307 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 16.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 120 citizens, the second dose – 36 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 121 citizens. As many as 30 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,927,125 vaccine doses were administered, 5,394,377 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,890 people – the second dose, 3,393,529 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,329 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.