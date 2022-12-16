Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential in Japan

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Japan continue to work on strengthening tourism cooperation, Azernews reports.

Forty-five Japanese leading tour operators and agencies have joined a seminar co-hosted by the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency and the State Tourism Board.

The Association of Azerbaijani Tourism Agencies, Pasha Travel, United Azerbaijan Tourism Agency, and ENC Tours companies provided detailed information about Azerbaijan's tourism potential.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzada reminded that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-Japanese diplomatic relations.

He emphasized that over the past years, the two countries have established close bilateral partnerships, including within international organizations.

In his speech, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev stressed that the holding of such events will give a great impetus to the development of cooperation between the tourism companies of the two countries.

After the seminar, a gala night was organized to promote Azerbaijani culture. World-famous pianist Isfar Sarabski and tar player, Honored Artist Shahriyar Imanov performed for the guests of the gala night.

Note that Azerbaijan and Japan have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the tourism field.

The memorandum of understanding emphasized the importance of strengthening friendly relations between the citizens of the two countries, as well as expanding the relations between the tourism institutions of the two countries.

The document emphasized the importance of strengthening friendly relations between the citizens of the two countries and expanding the relations between the tourism bodies of the two countries.

The memorandum also envisages exchanging experience, information, and promotional materials in the promotion of tourism products, as well as strengthening communication between tourism experts, supporting the mutual participation of tourism agencies and tourism service providers in international tourism exhibitions and other events, and cooperating within the framework of the World Tourism Organization.

The document was signed by the chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Fuad Nagiyev, and the head of the Japanese Tourism Agency, Koichi Wada, during the Azerbaijani delegation's visit to Japan.