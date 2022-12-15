Azerbaijan confirms 92 more COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 92 new COVID-19 cases, 63 patients have recovered, and no patients has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,035 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,647 of them have recovered, and 9,989 people have died. Currently, 399 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,946 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,399,992 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 304 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 14.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 89 citizens, the second dose – 55 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 134 citizens. As many as 26 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,926,542 vaccine doses were administered, 5,394,160 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,821 people – the second dose, 3,393,289 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,272 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.