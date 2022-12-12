Aztelekom & Baktelecom under investigation

Fatima Hasanova

The State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan continues its activities to prevent cases of unfair competition, Azernews reports per the agency.

According to the State Service, an investigation was conducted to determine whether the price increases for the services provided by Aztelecom LLC and Baku Telephone Communication LLC complied with the antimonopoly law. Additionally, private Internet service providers appealed to the State Service in relation to these businesses, noting that the increase in tariffs had a detrimental effect on their operations.

Following the investigation, cases were brought against Aztelekom LLC and Baku Telephone Communication LLC for evidence of price manipulation in an effort to gain an advantage in the market.