Azerbaijan confirms 50 more COVID-19 cases

By Trend





Azerbaijan has confirmed 50 new coronavirus cases, 46 recoveries, and no death case over the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 824 691 with 814 399 recoveries and 9 984 deaths.

Treatment of 308 others is underway. A total of 7 389 919 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

A total of 300 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 8.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 83 citizens, the second dose – 38 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 150 citizens. As many as 29 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 924 934 vaccine doses were administered.