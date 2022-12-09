Azerbaijan, Denmark discuss co-op in healthcare & pharmaceutical sectors

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Denmark have discussed cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev and non-resident Ambassador of Denmark to Azerbaijan Danny Annan. The meeting was also attended by the Honorary Consul of Denmark in Azerbaijan Arno Hoover and representatives of the leading Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.

During the meeting, the minister noted the dynamics of relations between the two countries in many sectors, including healthcare.

“Denmark is one of those countries where special attention is paid to healthcare. There are all the necessary conditions for the exchange of modern methodological and scientific-practical information in the field of continuous professional training of medical specialists. In addition, Azerbaijan Medical University actively cooperates with the University of Copenhagen,” he said.

He also pointed out the existence of broad opportunities for the development of relations between the two countries in the pharmaceutical sector.

"Pharmaceutical industry is one of the most important sectors for the economy of any country. The level of development in this area is characterized by a well-built healthcare system. The Danish pharmaceutical industry, with its well-developed R&D base, is rightfully considered one of the best in the world,” he said.

Danny Annan stressed that Denmark attaches great importance to the strengthening of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

Noting that trade and economic ties between the two countries are expanding, the ambassador also expressed Danish interest in raising the level of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the healthcare and medical science sectors.

Speaking at the meeting, Novo Nordisk Azerbaijan office Head Gulshaba Abbasova mentioned the successful realization of joint projects, including medical centers under the health ministry.

In addition, the parties discussed new prospects for the development and strengthening of cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector.